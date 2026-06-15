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Temasek eyes AI-energy convergence as sustainable investing's next big play

Nishtha Asthana
As artificial intelligence accelerates demand for energy, infrastructure and digital capacity, investors are increasingly viewing climate resilience and energy security as integral to capturing the next generation of sustainable growth opportunities.
Temasek eyes AI-energy convergence as sustainable investing's next big play

For long-term investors, the challenge is no longer simply how to finance the climate transition. It is the rapid rise of artificial intelligence that is creating a new investment dynamic where sustainability and energy security are becoming increasingly intertwined.

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