Temasek eyes AI-energy convergence as sustainable investing's next big play
As artificial intelligence accelerates demand for energy, infrastructure and digital capacity, investors are increasingly viewing climate resilience and energy security as integral to capturing the next generation of sustainable growth opportunities.
For long-term investors, the challenge is no longer simply how to finance the climate transition. It is the rapid rise of artificial intelligence that is creating a new investment dynamic where sustainability and energy security are becoming increasingly intertwined.
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