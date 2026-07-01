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SWFs pivot to real assets and ETFs to anchor portfolios

Sovereign wealth funds (SWFs) are refocusing their portfolio structures to mitigate AI concentration risks and secure stable returns, according to Invesco's latest study.
SWFs pivot to real assets and ETFs to anchor portfolios

A fundamental reassessment of portfolio design is underway among global SWFs, driven by a need to embed explicit resilience against geopolitical and market shocks.

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