State Street renews NPS partnership as Korea pensions embrace TPA
State Street has renewed its mandate with Korea’s $1.1 trillion National Pension Service (NPS), backing the fund's global expansion and total portfolio approach (TPA) strategies.
State Street has extended its mandate with Korea’s NPS, reinforcing support for the fund’s global equity and alternatives portfolios.
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