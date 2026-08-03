AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

State Street renews NPS partnership as Korea pensions embrace TPA

Heather Ng
State Street has renewed its mandate with Korea’s $1.1 trillion National Pension Service (NPS), backing the fund's global expansion and total portfolio approach (TPA) strategies.
State Street renews NPS partnership as Korea pensions embrace TPA

State Street has extended its mandate with Korea’s NPS, reinforcing support for the fund’s global equity and alternatives portfolios.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.