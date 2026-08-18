AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Sovereign capital, regional specialisation power Asia’s spacetech race

Heather Ng
While the US remains the commercial benchmark, Asia’s ecosystems are rapidly scaling, anchored by state-backed funds, regulatory reforms and sovereign ambitions.
Sovereign capital, regional specialisation power Asia&#8217;s spacetech race

From Japan’s $6 billion technology fund to surging venture investments in China and India, Asian capital is reshaping global space tech through targeted regional specialisations and growing participation in international syndicates.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.