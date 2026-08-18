Sovereign capital, regional specialisation power Asia’s spacetech race
While the US remains the commercial benchmark, Asia’s ecosystems are rapidly scaling, anchored by state-backed funds, regulatory reforms and sovereign ambitions.
From Japan’s $6 billion technology fund to surging venture investments in China and India, Asian capital is reshaping global space tech through targeted regional specialisations and growing participation in international syndicates.
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