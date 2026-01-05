AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Singlife’s CIO on gold investments as a strategic insurance

The life insurer positions gold as a long-term portfolio stabiliser rather than a speculative bet, using it to diversify growth assets, hedge currency exposure, and strengthen resilience against macro shocks.
Singlife’s allocation to gold is rooted in the demands of long-duration insurance liabilities rather than near-term price moves, according to Dr Allen Kuo, the life insurer's chief investment officer.

