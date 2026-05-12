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Singapore sovereign fund gets granular in private equity

GIC is doubling down on hyper-niche sector expertise and long-term thematic bets to grow in an increasingly fragmented market.
Singapore sovereign fund gets granular in private equity

With the era of broad-market gains gone, institutional survivors must adopt specialist precision and a radical rethink of private equity to thrive in an increasingly fragmented global landscape, experts told a recent Milken Institute event.

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