Singapore sovereign fund gets granular in private equity
GIC is doubling down on hyper-niche sector expertise and long-term thematic bets to grow in an increasingly fragmented market.
With the era of broad-market gains gone, institutional survivors must adopt specialist precision and a radical rethink of private equity to thrive in an increasingly fragmented global landscape, experts told a recent Milken Institute event.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.