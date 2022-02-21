Staff Reporters Feb 21, 2022

Due to a lack of standards, investors have been left largely to their own devices to sieve out non ESG-friendly assets; How Jang Dong-Hun established a resilient portfolio at Korea's Public Officials Benefit Association (Poba); Allianz targets Chinese real assets despite Evergrande; ESG drives thematic ETF interest after record inflows in 2021; Market Views: How can RCEP benefit investments in Asia?