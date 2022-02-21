GIC is doubling down on hyper-niche sector expertise and long-term thematic bets to grow in an increasingly fragmented market.
Tag : thematic
ETF demand surged in Asia in 2023. Will investors continue to bet on this investment vehicle this year and if so, what will be the key drivers?
Despite sudden and unpredictable structural shifts in the markets, NZ Super is keeping its eye on five thematic trends including multi-dimensional inequality and blockchain adoption.
Due to a lack of standards, investors have been left largely to their own devices to sieve out non ESG-friendly assets; How Jang Dong-Hun established a resilient portfolio at Korea's Public Officials Benefit Association (Poba); Allianz targets Chinese real assets despite Evergrande; ESG drives thematic ETF interest after record inflows in 2021; Market Views: How can RCEP benefit investments in Asia?