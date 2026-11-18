Singapore leads Asia Pacific real estate investment rebound
Cross-border capital returns as regional transactions hit $167 billion in the first nine months of 2026.
Asia Pacific real estate investment rebounded strongly in the first nine months of 2026 as international investors returned to the market in force, helping drive regional transaction volumes to their highest level since 2022 despite elevated financing costs.
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