Cross-border capital returns as regional transactions hit $167 billion in the first nine months of 2026.

Key Points Apac real estate investments rose 13% year-on-year to $167 billion.

Singapore emerged as the region's standout market, nearly tripling investment volumes to $20.4 billion.

Cross-border investors returned in force, deploying $53.5 billion and reversing a shift from net sellers to net buyers.

Asia Pacific real estate investment rebounded strongly in the first nine months of 2026 as international investors returned to the market in force, helping drive regional transaction volumes to their highest level since 2022 despite elevated financing costs.