Singapore investors miss Q2 rebound in rush to sidelines
With the long-standing dominance of US funds questioned due to outflows, Asian markets including South Korea, China, and Taiwan narrowed the performance gap and attracted new interest on the back of strong rebounds.
A flight to safety defined the investment landscape in Singapore in the first half of the year, as investors spooked by extreme volatility piled into money market funds, according to Morningstar's latest review of the sector.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.