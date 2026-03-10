Real estate investments drive renewed conviction in APAC
Investor confidence in Asia Pacific real estate is rebounding as stabilising interest rates and inflation drive clarity.
Investors are set to transition from cautious watching to robust capital deployment in Asia-Pacific's real estate markets this year on the back of stabilising interest rates and inflation, a new study has found.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.