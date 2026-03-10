Real estate investments drive renewed conviction in APAC

Investor confidence in Asia Pacific real estate is rebounding as stabilising interest rates and inflation drive clarity.

Key Points APAC real estate investment hit $162 billion in 2025, an 8% increase driven by stabilising interest rates and inflation.

South Korea, Japan and Singapore were the region's most active markets, collectively accounting for over half of all investment volume.

The office sector grew 21% to $58.5 billion, while alternative assets like data centres and life sciences surged by 191%.

Investor sentiment is expected to strengthen further in 2026, transitioning from cautious watching to broad-based capital deployment.

Investors are set to transition from cautious watching to robust capital deployment in Asia-Pacific's real estate markets this year on the back of stabilising interest rates and inflation, a new study has found.