People Moves: Zurich appoints China CEO
Equip Super rejigs senior leadership with CFO set to depart; MLC Super creates general manager roles for portfolio delivery and employer superannuation; and more.
ZURICH MAKES SENIOR APPOINTMENTS IN CHINA
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.