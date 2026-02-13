People Moves: Thailand's Government Pension Fund chief resigns
GPF chief leaves for Thailand bank role; Vision Super appoints head of unlisted assets; Future Fund hires investment governance specialist; ART's head of investment risk departs, and more.
THAILAND'S GOVERNMENT PENSION FUND CHIEF DEPARTS FOR BANKING ROLE
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.