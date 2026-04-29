People Moves: REI Super appoints chief risk officer
NZ Superfund makes senior appointments; QIC natural capability head departs; T. Rowe Price hires China business head; Morningstar APAC CIO steps down; and more.
REI SUPER APPOINTS CHIEF RISK OFFICER
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