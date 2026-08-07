People Moves: Peak Re alternative investments head exits
ASFA names KPMG partner as board chair; APG Apac infra head steps down; Guardians appoints head of asset allocation; Franklin Templeton hires Apac chief; and more.
PEAK RE ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENTS HEAD EXITS
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