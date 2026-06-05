People Moves: New South Wales TCorp announces chair
Abu Dhabi SWF Mubadala names exec director of infrastructure; China appoints ex-PICC chair as regulator's committee chief; IFM Investors hires head of real estate; and more.
NEW SOUTH WALES TCORP APPOINTS CHAIR
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