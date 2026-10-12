People Moves: Maharlika CEO to step down
Australian super fund Hesta appoints two general managers; Monetary Authority of Singapore rejigs senior leadership; Temasek announces leadership of unified asset management platform; and more.
MAHARLIKA CEO TO STEP DOWN AS TERM ENDS
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