People Moves: Korea Investment Corporation names CIO and COO
Korea's NPS appoints head of real estate; Manulife Philippines announces CFO; MNRB Holdings makes director promotion; and more.
KOREA INVESTMENT CORPORATION APPOINTS NEW CIO AND COO
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.