People Moves: Jardine Matheson hires former INA CIO
NZ Super appoints private equity chief; Capital Group names Europe and APAC ETFs head; Antin Infrastructure expands investor relations team; and more.
JARDINE MATHESON HIRES FORMER INA CIO AS INDONESIA COUNTRY HEAD
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