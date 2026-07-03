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People Moves: Jardine Matheson hires former INA CIO

NZ Super appoints private equity chief; Capital Group names Europe and APAC ETFs head; Antin Infrastructure expands investor relations team; and more.
People Moves: Jardine Matheson hires former INA CIO

JARDINE MATHESON HIRES FORMER INA CIO AS INDONESIA COUNTRY HEAD

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