People Moves: Indonesia Investment Authority hires trio of directors
Malaysia’s state pension fund KWAP appoints CEO; Future Fund's executive director departs; Manulife Singapore takes COO from Chubb; and more.
INA HIRES THREE SENIOR LEADERS
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