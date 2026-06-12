People Moves: CIC appoints executive committee member
AustralianSuper's head of Australian real assets joins Lendlease as CEO; Hong Kong Retirement Schemes Association hires CEO; Everest names Australia country head; and more.
CIC ANNOUNCES NEW EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE MEMBER
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