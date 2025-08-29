People Moves: CEO Pillay to chair new Temasek entities in major leadership overhaul
Temasek goes through leadership restructure; QBE bolsters Asia leadership team with two appointments; Corecam appoints Singapore MD from Standard Chartered; and more.
DILHAN PILLAY TO CHAIR NEW TEMASEK ENTITIES IN MAJOR LEADERSHIP OVERHAUL
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.