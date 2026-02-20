AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

People Moves: Aware Super rejigs investment team

NZ Super hires portfolio strategy and research lead; AustralianSuper risk lead joins rival; ART appoints senior portfolio manager; Future Fund investment professional joins Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, and more.
AWARE SUPER REJIGS INVESTMENT TEAM

