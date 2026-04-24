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People Moves: Australia's Future Fund announces new CIO

Abu Dhabi Investment Council hires head of derivatives, HESTA taps head of portfolio design, Russell Investments appoints head of superannuation; and more.
People Moves: Australia's Future Fund announces new CIO

FORMER PENDAL CHIEF JOINS FUTURE FUND AS CIO

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