People Moves: AustralianSuper appoints head of treasury for Europe
China Investment Corporation appoints executive vice president; Aware Super announces leadership reshuffle, names group CRO; Capital Group expands Hong Kong office with key appointments; and more.
AUSTRALIANSUPER APPOINTS EUROPE HEAD OF TREASURY
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