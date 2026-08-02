Peninsula House targets niche profitability pockets in Apac
The New York-based family office is shifting focus towards opportunities like Japanese SME buyouts and sponsor-led infrastructure credit.
For John Tsui, managing principal at New York-based single-family office Peninsula House, the outlook for Asia Pacific (Apac) is intertwined with external market forces and internal debt burdens.
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