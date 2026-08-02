AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Peninsula House targets niche profitability pockets in Apac

Kristina Shperlik
The New York-based family office is shifting focus towards opportunities like Japanese SME buyouts and sponsor-led infrastructure credit.
Peninsula House targets niche profitability pockets in Apac

For John Tsui, managing principal at New York-based single-family office Peninsula House, the outlook for Asia Pacific (Apac) is intertwined with external market forces and internal debt burdens.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.