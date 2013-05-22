The New York-based family office is shifting focus towards opportunities like Japanese SME buyouts and sponsor-led infrastructure credit.
Tag : new york
Even big Chinese institutions are being outbid for trophy assets and a growing number of Asian real estate deals are falling through, say market participants.
The Chinese asset manager is set to expand in New York and has listed two further ETFs in the city, including a smart-beta product targeting A and H-share arbitrage opportunities.
The Chinese manager plans to list an FTSE A50 Index ETF on the New York Stock Exchange this June after receiving an additional Rmb3.5 billion in RQFII quota.
The world's biggest currency-reserves manager – China’s State Administration of Foreign Exchange – is growing less conservative and more international.