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Peninsula House ignores commingled funds to chase short-duration credit

The New York-based single-family office prefers asset-backed lending over the traditional private equity fund model.
Peninsula House ignores commingled funds to chase short-duration credit

The traditional commingled private equity fund structure fails to align with true alpha generation or modern liquidity needs, according to John Tsui, managing principal of single-family office Peninsula House.

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