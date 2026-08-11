Peninsula House ignores commingled funds to chase short-duration credit
The New York-based single-family office prefers asset-backed lending over the traditional private equity fund model.
The traditional commingled private equity fund structure fails to align with true alpha generation or modern liquidity needs, according to John Tsui, managing principal of single-family office Peninsula House.
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