AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Niche alternatives shift from tactical plays to portfolio anchors

Family offices are having a structural rethink of portfolio design around music royalties and other niche alternatives.
Niche alternatives shift from tactical plays to portfolio anchors

Niche alternative assets are being repositioned as portfolio anchors rather than tactical diversifiers, with family offices reshaping capital allocation around longevity, governance and assets that can be held through multiple economic cycles.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.