Niche alternatives shift from tactical plays to portfolio anchors
Family offices are having a structural rethink of portfolio design around music royalties and other niche alternatives.
Niche alternative assets are being repositioned as portfolio anchors rather than tactical diversifiers, with family offices reshaping capital allocation around longevity, governance and assets that can be held through multiple economic cycles.
