News Hub: Vision Super divesting stake in G8 Education over child sex-abuse claims
Australia's Vision Super is divesting its $3.3 million stake in G8 Education following serious child abuse allegations at one of the company's childcare centres; Igneo Infrastructure Partners has raised $260 million (A$400 million) from Australian super funds.
TOP NEWS
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.