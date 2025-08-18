AsianInvesterAsianInvester

News Hub: Vision Super divesting stake in G8 Education over child sex-abuse claims

Australia's Vision Super is divesting its $3.3 million stake in G8 Education following serious child abuse allegations at one of the company's childcare centres; Igneo Infrastructure Partners has raised $260 million (A$400 million) from Australian super funds.
News Hub: Vision Super divesting stake in G8 Education over child sex-abuse claims

TOP NEWS 

Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.

Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
Questions?
If you have any enquiries or would like a quote for a team or company licence, please contact us at [email protected]. Our subscription team will be happy to assist you.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.