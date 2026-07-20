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News Hub: Taiwan’s Bureau of Labor Funds awards $3bn climate mandate

Oman Investment Authority's Future Fund announces projects worth $1.74bn; KWAP seeks recovery from eFishery fraud; Malaysian state Sabah mulls sovereign wealth fund; and more.
News Hub: Taiwan&#8217;s Bureau of Labor Funds awards $3bn climate mandate

TAIWAN

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