News Hub: South Korea and Indonesia state funds take contrasting approaches to portfolio management

While the NPS elected to sit out equity market fluctuations, Danantara actively intervened to cushion the market from the threat of an MSCI downgrade.

Faced with steep domestic market drawdowns, South Korea and Indonesia’s funds are executing different playbooks. While Korea’s National Pension Service has endured record-breaking paper losses after leaving its volatile domestic equities exposed, Indonesian state fund Danantara is actively pouring billions into the market to defend against an MSCI downgrade.