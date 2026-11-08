News Hub: Diversification takes centre stage amid market volatility and regulatory shifts

Diversification is rising up the investment agenda as institutional investors respond to geopolitical risks, market volatility, pension reforms and an evolving regulatory landscape.

The Asia Pacific region, along with the rest of the world, is navigating a complex mix of market volatility, geopolitical uncertainty and regulatory change. While investors remain heavily exposed to US assets, the growing emphasis on reducing concentration risk, retirement solutions and new investment opportunities suggests capital allocation patterns could become increasingly broad-based in the years ahead.