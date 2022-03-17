Investment heads at big UK life companies Aviva and Phoenix Group explain how they are thinking about geopolitical and macroeconomic issues in today’s uncharted waters.
Tag : geopolitical risks
Leaders from major Canadian, Malaysian and Indian pension funds shared their innovative and unique approaches to navigating today's complex financial landscape in the pursuit of growth while remaining true to their mandates.
Survey shows institutions see two key macroeconomic risks to their asset allocation strategies over the next 6-12 months.
The world’s largest pension fund is wielding its bargaining powers to drive environmental, social and governance (ESG) development across Asia.
AIA’s market economist discusses the foreseeable impact of the current economic climate to investors, with central banks raising interest rates to combat inflation and heightened geo-political risks in Europe.