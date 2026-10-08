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Market Views: Where are the bright spots in Apac EM debt?

Heather Ng
Global bond volatility is reshaping Asian capital flows, forcing investors towards selective Apac reform plays.
Market Views: Where are the bright spots in Apac EM debt?

Global bond markets remain unsettled, with Asia feeling the strain through uneven capital flows and diverging credit conditions. While some economies continue to benefit from resilient domestic demand and reform momentum, others face mounting funding pressures. The result is a more  differentiated debt landscape in Apac's emerging markets (EMs), where investors are increasingly focused on identifying countries and sectors with strong fundamentals and policy support.

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