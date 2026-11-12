Market Views: What does the US election outcome mean for investors in Asia?
A divided Washington could alter the outlook for markets, trade and asset allocation. Leading investors weigh the implications for Asia.
The 2026 US midterm elections resulted in a decisive victory for the Democratic Party, which regained control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate. The result reshapes Washington's balance of power and is expected to limit President Donald Trump's ability to advance major legislative priorities on taxation, spending, regulation and trade.
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