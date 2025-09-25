Market Views: What could the Fed rate cut mean for Asian markets?
Following the Federal Reserve’s September rate cut, AsianInvestor explores how dovish US monetary policy is expected to bolster Asian equities and domestic demand.
Following Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s dovish signal at Jackson Hole, the US central bank cut its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points on September 17, lowering the federal funds rate to a range of 4.00%–4.25%. The decision underscored mounting concerns over a softening US labour market and persistent economic uncertainty, despite inflation remaining above the Fed’s 2% target.
Sign In to Your Account
Access Exclusive AsianInvestor Content!
Please sign in to your subscription to unlock full access to our premium AI resources.
Free Registration & 7-Day Trial
Register now to enjoy a 7-day free trial—no registration fees required. Click the link to get started.
Note: This free trial is a one-time offer.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.