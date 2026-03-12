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Market Views: What are the key takeaways from China’s Two Sessions?

Heather Ng
China’s latest top-level policy meetings reveal a pivot toward stability and self-reliance, as Beijing sets its slowest economic growth target in decades.
Market Views: What are the key takeaways from China&#8217;s Two Sessions?

China has wrapped up its annual “Two Sessions” policy meetings, setting a 2026 GDP growth target of 4.5%–5% — the lowest in decades.

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