Market Views: Is the Middle East conflict driving a rethink on China and Hong Kong?
Local equities are increasingly viewed as resilient havens amid Middle East-driven volatility, underpinned by structural energy security and a tech-focused IPO market.
Chinese and Hong Kong equities are emerging as a surprising defensive play as Middle East tensions send shockwaves through global markets, prompting a pivot toward assets with structural buffers.
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