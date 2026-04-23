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Market Views: Is the Middle East conflict driving a rethink on China and Hong Kong?

Kristina Shperlik
Local equities are increasingly viewed as resilient havens amid Middle East-driven volatility, underpinned by structural energy security and a tech-focused IPO market.
Market Views: Is the Middle East conflict driving a rethink on China and Hong Kong?

Chinese and Hong Kong equities are emerging as a surprising defensive play as Middle East tensions send shockwaves through global markets, prompting a pivot toward assets with structural buffers.

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