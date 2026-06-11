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Market Views: Is Asia’s tech selloff a reset or the start of a broader de-rating?

Heather Ng
Asian equities slide as surging US yields and geopolitical tensions hit North Asia’s growth sectors, sparking debate over a brief reset versus deeper repricing.
Market Views: Is Asia&#8217;s tech selloff a reset or the start of a broader de-rating?

Recent volatility across Asian equity markets has rattled investor confidence, with technology and semiconductor-heavy indices leading declines amid rising US Treasury yields and renewed geopolitical tensions.

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