Market Views: Is Asia’s tech selloff a reset or the start of a broader de-rating?
Asian equities slide as surging US yields and geopolitical tensions hit North Asia’s growth sectors, sparking debate over a brief reset versus deeper repricing.
Recent volatility across Asian equity markets has rattled investor confidence, with technology and semiconductor-heavy indices leading declines amid rising US Treasury yields and renewed geopolitical tensions.
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