Market Views: Is Asia private equity entering a more liquidity-driven era?
Asia’s private equity stands at a turning point, caught between cyclical normalisation and the emergence of a more disciplined, liquidity driven era.
Asia’s private equity market appears to be shifting toward a more liquidity‑focused and selective phase. Exit activity has improved, yet assets acquired during the 2020–2022 cycle continue to face extended holding periods. Distributions remain below historical benchmarks, while fundraising has become increasingly concentrated among established managers.
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