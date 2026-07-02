Market Views: Is Asean’s AI infrastructure play rotation or rally?
ASEAN’s rising role in AI infrastructure prompts debate over whether the momentum signals a true regional shift.
Asean markets are beginning to stand out in the global AI buildout story. Thailand’s surge, led by Delta Electronics on the back of AI-driven power systems and data centre infrastructure, is drawing investor attention, but the momentum extends beyond a single stock.
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