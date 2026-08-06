Market Views: How will Hong Kong-China joint reforms reshape Asian portfolios?
China and Hong Kong regulators recently rolled out a number of reforms to speed up market integration, which is prompting investors to rethink allocations.
The Securities and Futures Commission and the China Securities Regulatory Commission on Monday jointly unveiled several new measures to deepen cooperation between Hong Kong and mainland markets.
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