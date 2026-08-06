AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Market Views: How will Hong Kong-China joint reforms reshape Asian portfolios?

Heather Ng
China and Hong Kong regulators recently rolled out a number of reforms to speed up market integration, which is prompting investors to rethink allocations.
Market Views: How will Hong Kong-China joint reforms reshape Asian portfolios?

The Securities and Futures Commission and the China Securities Regulatory Commission on Monday jointly unveiled several new measures to deepen cooperation between Hong Kong and mainland markets.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.