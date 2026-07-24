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Market Views: How should allocators respond to Korea’s AI-driven volatility?

Kristina Shperlik
AsianInvestor explores how investors in the region can navigate the turbulence while maintaining long-term exposure to this structural theme.
Market Views: How should allocators respond to Korea&#8217;s AI-driven volatility?

South Korea’s $4 trillion equity market has become a daily risk gauge for global investors, with Samsung and SK Hynix swings rippling across chip stocks worldwide. The Kospi’s correlation with the Nasdaq has surged to near two‑year highs, turning Seoul into a pre‑market read‑through for US AI trades.

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