AsianInvestor explores how investors in the region can navigate the turbulence while maintaining long-term exposure to this structural theme.
Tag : concentration
Barriers to entry and failure rates have been rising in the "ridiculously concentrated" hedge fund sector, but Greater China managers are a bright spot, says Jo Murphy, Asia-Pacific MD of CAIA.
Senior risk managers at AsianInvestor's Southeast Asia Investor Forum last week spoke about the lessons learned û or not û from the financial crisis.