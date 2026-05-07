Market Views: How could China’s defiance of US sanctions reshape global energy markets?
Beijing is moving to shield its energy interests and assert greater autonomy in global trade as it pushes back against US sanctions on Iranian oil.
China has taken its boldest step yet in challenging Washington’s sanctions regime, ordering domestic refiners to defy restrictions on Iranian oil and even granting them legal recourse against entities that comply.
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