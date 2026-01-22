AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Market Views: How are Asian investors positioning China amid weak domestic activity?

Heather Ng
China’s 5% growth in 2025 met official targets but the numbers masked deep sectoral divides and persistent weakness on the home front.
China’s economy grew 5.0% last year, meeting the government’s official target but the data masked stark sectoral imbalances. Export-oriented manufacturers delivered robust gains, while industries reliant on domestic demand faltered.

