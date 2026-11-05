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Market Views: Does the recent Binance hack set back Asian institutional crypto adoption?

Heather Ng
Industry experts examine whether the breach marks a reversal for crypto allocation trends or a turning point for regulated market infrastructure and investment products in the region.
Market Views: Does the recent Binance hack set back Asian institutional crypto adoption?

A record $6.3 billion hack of Binance in late October has reignited concerns over cybersecurity, custody and operational risks in digital assets. While the incident may prompt some institutions to pause or reassess direct crypto exposure, it also highlights the importance of regulated market infrastructure, secure custody arrangements and robust governance.

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