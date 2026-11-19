Investors weigh the policy outlook and the biggest opportunities across clean energy, infrastructure and climate solutions.

Democrats' gains in the US midterm elections have raised hopes that the political and regulatory environment for sustainable investing could become more supportive, potentially easing concerns around climate policy, clean energy incentives and environmental regulation. Yet few investors expect a return to the ESG boom years.

Institutional appetite for sustainable investments remains resilient. According to Morgan Stanley's 2026 Sustainable Signals survey, 82% of asset owners and 85% of asset managers expect to increase allocations to sustainable strategies over the next two years. At the same time, Morningstar data show global sustainable funds suffered net outflows of $84 billion in 2025, highlighting the gap between long-term conviction and recent capital flows.

Source: Morningstar

AsianInvestor asked investors whether a shift in the US political landscape could reignite institutional interest in sustainable and impact investments and where they see the biggest opportunities emerging.