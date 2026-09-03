Market Views: Allocation opportunities amid hawkish Fed and diverging monetary policies in Apac
A hawkish Federal Reserve and Asia’s monetary policy divergence are reshaping investment strategies.
Investors are reassessing portfolios as markets digest the prospect of higher US interest rates and widening monetary-policy divergence across Asia. While uncertainty over rates and inflation persist, investors are looking at various avenues, including short-duration fixed income, Asian local-currency bonds, dividend-paying equities and sectors supported by structural growth trends.
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