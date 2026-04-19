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Mark Mobius, architect of emerging markets investing, dies at 89

The Editors
The veteran investor helped turn emerging markets from a marginal allocation into a mainstream institutional asset class and shaped generations of fund managers through his conviction-driven approach.
Mark Mobius, architect of emerging markets investing, dies at 89

Mark Mobius, widely regarded as one of the architects of emerging markets investing, has died at the age of 89.

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