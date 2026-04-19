Mark Mobius, architect of emerging markets investing, dies at 89
The veteran investor helped turn emerging markets from a marginal allocation into a mainstream institutional asset class and shaped generations of fund managers through his conviction-driven approach.
Mark Mobius, widely regarded as one of the architects of emerging markets investing, has died at the age of 89.
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